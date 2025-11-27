Aristides Capital LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,415,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,929,000 after purchasing an additional 48,211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,668.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 310,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after buying an additional 292,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,846,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.12 per share, with a total value of $1,133,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 294,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,430,337.84. This represents a 2.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $178.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of FCN stock opened at $164.28 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.31 and a 12-month high of $208.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $956.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.19 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.200-8.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

