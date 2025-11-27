Aristides Capital LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Harmonic Inc. $HLIT

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 239.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 78,214 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Harmonic by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 329,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 317,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.04. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.94 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Harmonic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

