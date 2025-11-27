Aristides Capital LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Energy Recovery, Inc. $ERII

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,138,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,657,000 after acquiring an additional 184,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after purchasing an additional 242,494 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 12.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 989,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after buying an additional 113,141 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 403.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 667,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after buying an additional 534,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Energy Recovery by 33.0% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 411,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 102,311 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Yeung sold 33,554 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $486,868.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 97,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,824.19. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 72,333 shares of company stock worth $1,122,195 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ERII opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $761.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.94 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 17.02%. Energy Recovery has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERII shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Loop Capital set a $18.20 target price on Energy Recovery in a report on Monday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Featured Stories

