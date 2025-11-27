Aristides Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,418 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Century Communities by 104.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Century Communities by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Century Communities Stock Up 2.0%

Century Communities stock opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.53. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $92.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $980.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.10 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.16%.Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

