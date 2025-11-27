Aristides Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Chime Financial, Inc. $CHYM

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,519,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Chime Financial during the second quarter valued at $4,164,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chime Financial in the second quarter worth $3,766,000. Finally, Octahedron Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chime Financial in the second quarter worth $3,451,000.

CHYM opened at $20.17 on Thursday. Chime Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $44.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76.

Chime Financial ( NASDAQ:CHYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $543.52 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Chime Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHYM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Arete Research raised shares of Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Williams Trading set a $17.00 target price on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chime Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.93.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

