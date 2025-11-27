Aristides Capital LLC Makes New Investment in DNOW Inc. $DNOW

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 2,650.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DNOW by 21,663.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of DNOW in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DNOW by 437.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNOW. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DNOW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of DNOW in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DNOW in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.01. DNOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.91%.The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

