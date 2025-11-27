Aristides Capital LLC Makes New Investment in LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 50.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 104.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 88,218 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1,316.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LZ shares. William Blair raised LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

LZ stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.23. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $190.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 15,000 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,551,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,833,123.92. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Miller sold 23,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $226,362.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 868,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,878.01. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

