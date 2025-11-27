Aristides Capital LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.7% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $614.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $608.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.70. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

