Aristides Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. CWM LLC increased its position in Frontdoor by 91.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 80,766.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Frontdoor by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 35,774.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the period.

Frontdoor stock opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.35. Frontdoor Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $70.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Frontdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

