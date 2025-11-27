Aristides Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,330 Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,330 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,870,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 375,372 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $28,720,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 429.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 316,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after purchasing an additional 256,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $24,304,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

TOL stock opened at $140.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Toll Brothers Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $168.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 286,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,558,536.42. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $562,841.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 118,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,533,880.45. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

