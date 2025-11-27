Aristides Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,365 Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 6,661.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,355,000 after acquiring an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.02 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 76.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

