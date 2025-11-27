Aristides Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.1% of Aristides Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Accenture alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,466,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,042,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,182,331,000 after purchasing an additional 147,931 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,998,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,659,000 after buying an additional 56,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,889,000 after buying an additional 3,490,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,637,640,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $247.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.