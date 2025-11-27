Aristides Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. $JOUT

Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 214.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 40,308 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $293,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 70.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $426.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $44.44.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is -34.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JOUT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Outdoors has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

