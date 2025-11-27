Aristides Capital LLC Sells 11,687 Shares of NL Industries, Inc. $NL

Aristides Capital LLC cut its position in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,687 shares during the quarter. NL Industries comprises 0.5% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NL Industries during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in NL Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 168,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NL Industries in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Price Performance

NYSE:NL opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a market cap of $274.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.35. NL Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $9.42.

NL Industries Announces Dividend

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.34). NL Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 35.06%.The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NL Industries in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NL

NL Industries Profile

(Free Report)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.