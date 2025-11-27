Aristides Capital LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Aristides Capital LLC trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises 0.4% of Aristides Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 41.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.26. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $91.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.92%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $12,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 386,924 shares in the company, valued at $33,217,425.40. The trade was a 27.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

