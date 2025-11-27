Aristides Capital LLC Sells 30,823 Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. $GIFI

Aristides Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,823 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 26.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 48,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.63. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $189.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Gulf Island Fabrication ( NASDAQ:GIFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

