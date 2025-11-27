Aristides Capital LLC Sells 3,790 Shares of Laureate Education $LAUR

Aristides Capital LLC cut its stake in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 260.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 39,808 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 935,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 282,901 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Laureate Education from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laureate Education has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Laureate Education Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $30.78 on Thursday. Laureate Education has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

