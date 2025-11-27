Aristides Capital LLC Sells 531 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Aristides Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,480,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVCO. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.00.

CVCO stock opened at $608.60 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $393.53 and a 1-year high of $613.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $554.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.30 by $0.25. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $556.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 300 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.45, for a total value of $159,135.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,568.30. The trade was a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.99, for a total value of $284,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,594.31. This represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

