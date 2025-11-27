Aristides Capital LLC Sells 6,212 Shares of Sprott Inc. $SII

Aristides Capital LLC decreased its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 41.0% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 602,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,988,000 after purchasing an additional 175,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sprott by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sprott by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 65,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprott by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 288,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 29,069 shares during the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Trading Up 2.9%

SII stock opened at $90.39 on Thursday. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $94.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Sprott Increases Dividend

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Sprott had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.71 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sprott in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

