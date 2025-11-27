Aristides Capital LLC Sells 7,806 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. $SPH

Aristides Capital LLC lowered its position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,294 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter worth $249,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Suburban Propane Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.32. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $211.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.27%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.