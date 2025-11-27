Aristides Capital LLC Takes $237,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 18,473.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $184.69 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.09. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.360-11.440 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total value of $227,057.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,939.42. This represents a 91.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,943.20. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,611 shares of company stock valued at $789,132 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EPAM Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.81.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

