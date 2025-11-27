Aristides Capital LLC Takes $3.20 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. NIKE makes up 0.6% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 952.6% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 84.10%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $5,577,854.40. Following the sale, the chairman owned 647,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,965,452. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 16,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. This trade represents a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.