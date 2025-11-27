Aristides Capital LLC Takes $876,000 Position in Hesai Group Sponsored ADR $HSAI

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSAI. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,997,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Hesai Group by 22,312.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 97,058 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hesai Group by 1,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $4,522,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSAI opened at $18.73 on Thursday. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Hesai Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Analysts forecast that Hesai Group Sponsored ADR will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

HSAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hesai Group from $26.30 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

