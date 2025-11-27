Aristides Capital LLC Takes Position in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Allegion by 78.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 91.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 75.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $165.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.27. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $180.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 16.09%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allegion

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.