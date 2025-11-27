Aristides Capital LLC Takes Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. $APOG

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3,991.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 98.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 8.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $358.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APOG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

