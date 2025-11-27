Aristides Capital LLC Takes Position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 260.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,281,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,254,000 after buying an additional 55,052 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boise Cascade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average is $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.27. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $150.51.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

