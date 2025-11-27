Aristides Capital LLC Takes Position in CarGurus, Inc. $CARG

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 661.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 121.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.57 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. CarGurus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.250 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.670 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research downgraded CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.95.

In other news, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $42,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 95,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,826.86. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Ladd Hanson sold 9,998 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $368,726.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,282.16. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 41,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,482 over the last ninety days. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

