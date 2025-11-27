Aristides Capital LLC Takes Position in Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in Centerra Gold by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,054,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,211,000 after purchasing an additional 436,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 818,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 164,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 555,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 391,373 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cormark raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $395.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.74 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 26.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

