Aristides Capital LLC Takes Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $36,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROCK. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $75.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm had revenue of $310.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

