Aristides Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Aristides Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 12.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOPE. Zacks Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $156.43 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.82 and a 12-month high of $223.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.79 and its 200 day moving average is $191.94.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. The business had revenue of $261.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.97 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Grand Canyon Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.020-9.13 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.