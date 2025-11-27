ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF $ARKB Shares Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,020 shares during the quarter. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF accounts for 1.4% of Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 130.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,622,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,002,000 after buying an additional 3,752,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,378,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,292,000 after acquiring an additional 252,688 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $22,167,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 478,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 317,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 205.7% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 385,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares during the last quarter.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 69.0%

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

About ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

