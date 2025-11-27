Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys 3,240 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 2.2% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 243,665 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $85,402,000 after purchasing an additional 127,240 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,177.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.62, for a total transaction of $1,504,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,703,538.40. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.49, for a total transaction of $436,903.63. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 762,995 shares of company stock valued at $235,840,503. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $264.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.50.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $500.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. President Capital upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $401.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.08.

Get Our Latest Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.