Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys New Stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. KANZHUN accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in KANZHUN by 3,115.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 39.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

KANZHUN stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KANZHUN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

