Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys New Stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. KANZHUN accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in KANZHUN by 3,115.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 39.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.
KANZHUN stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70.
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
