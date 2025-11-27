Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 11,000 New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. $EDU

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 0.5% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 738.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,700.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

NYSE EDU opened at $50.91 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $68.53. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. HSBC cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

