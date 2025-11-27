Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $558,000 Investment in VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR $VNET

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. VNET Group comprises 0.5% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VNET Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 278,496 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in VNET Group in the first quarter valued at $27,463,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,210,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 2,304,491.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after buying an additional 1,705,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter worth about $10,504,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on VNET Group from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

Shares of VNET opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -111.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.19.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. VNET Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $297.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.87 million. VNET Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

