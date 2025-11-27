Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 65,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. KE accounts for approximately 1.0% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 36.0% in the second quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter worth about $12,150,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of KE by 13.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 118,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 18.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,140,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 178,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 8.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.
KE Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of KE stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.64. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $25.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KE Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.
