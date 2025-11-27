Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 65,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. KE accounts for approximately 1.0% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 36.0% in the second quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter worth about $12,150,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of KE by 13.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 118,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 18.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,140,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 178,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 8.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.64. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

BEKE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on KE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

