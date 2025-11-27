Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. Deckers Outdoor comprises approximately 1.6% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,700,000. Carlson Capital L.P. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. now owns 5,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,929. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.58.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.01. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

