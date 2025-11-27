Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 48,339 Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Full Truck Alliance makes up approximately 0.5% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 495.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

YMM stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

