Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Upstart accounts for about 1.2% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 2.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 17.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other news, CTO Paul Gu acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,923,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer directly owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,400. This represents a -500.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $2,705,438.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,227.02. This trade represents a 44.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,767. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPST opened at $42.06 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $96.43. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Upstart had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.33%.The company had revenue of $258.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Upstart has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $80.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Upstart from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

