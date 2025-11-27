Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes $479,000 Position in ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. ACM Research accounts for approximately 0.4% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACMR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in ACM Research by 871.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 14.9% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 253,158 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,530. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $1,873,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 672,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,001,666.08. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,150. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $45.12.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ACM Research has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

