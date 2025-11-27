Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 153,686 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000. James Hardie Industries makes up approximately 3.7% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHX. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 641.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on JHX shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. CLSA raised shares of James Hardie Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:JHX opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.82. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $37.18.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.