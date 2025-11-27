Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for approximately 0.4% of Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,922,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,176,000 after buying an additional 516,332 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,118,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,634,000 after acquiring an additional 652,175 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Teradyne by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,047,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,528,000 after acquiring an additional 387,705 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 224.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,120 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $199,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,031,963.40. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $494,318 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $179.38 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $191.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.93.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teradyne from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

