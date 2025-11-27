Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Get Artiva Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARTV shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Artiva Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARTV

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Fred Aslan sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 356,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,326. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 419.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 798,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 644,658 shares in the last quarter.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Up 6.2%

Artiva Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.06. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Artiva Biotherapeutics will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.