Aspex Management HK Ltd Decreases Position in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR $PONY

Aspex Management HK Ltd lowered its stake in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875,666 shares during the quarter. Pony AI comprises 0.1% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Pony AI were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TMT General Partner Ltd purchased a new position in Pony AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,903,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pony AI by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,991,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 644,518 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI in the second quarter valued at $3,848,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pony AI during the 1st quarter valued at $2,336,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Pony AI by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 274,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 145,525 shares during the period.

PONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pony AI from $29.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pony AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

NASDAQ:PONY opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter. Pony AI had a negative return on equity of 36.90% and a negative net margin of 350.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

