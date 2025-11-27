Aspex Management HK Ltd Grows Position in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN

Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,612,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547,312 shares during the period. Qfin accounts for 6.2% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Qfin were worth $286,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Qfin alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QFIN. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qfin by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Qfin by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Qfin by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Qfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qfin by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qfin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research raised Qfin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.

Qfin Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.39. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.16). Qfin had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 35.09%.The firm had revenue of $731.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Qfin Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.