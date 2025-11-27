Aspex Management HK Ltd Sells 426,724 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Aspex Management HK Ltd decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,198,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 426,724 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor comprises approximately 2.7% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $123,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,290,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,965 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $97,935,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,038.9% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 758,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 692,065 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,078,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,609,000 after purchasing an additional 596,359 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,037.7% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 596,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,721,000 after buying an additional 544,283 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,929. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.01. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.47%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.58.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

