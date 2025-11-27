Associated Banc Corp Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,659,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,260,635,000 after acquiring an additional 290,799 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,600,976,000 after purchasing an additional 641,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,458,000 after buying an additional 215,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,847,000 after buying an additional 471,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,041.91. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 167,791 shares of company stock valued at $27,781,124 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $165.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

