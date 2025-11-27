Associated Banc Corp Invests $201,000 in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Arete raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $706.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.75.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $501.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a PE ratio of -421.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 120.40 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $511.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,257,564.08. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.