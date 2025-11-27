Associated Banc Corp Makes New $278,000 Investment in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 54,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10,626.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 24,653 shares during the last quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 793.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 126,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 112,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,625. The trade was a 90.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $36,945,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,013,924. The trade was a 60.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 983,194 shares of company stock valued at $136,884,445. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $152.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Up 0.7%

APH opened at $138.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.42. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $144.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.