Associated Banc Corp Makes New $333,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 89.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $139.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.51. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $99.48 and a twelve month high of $140.27.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

